Morocco's Jan trade deficit widens 1.7% y/y

RABAT, March 5 (Reuters) - Morocco’s trade deficit widened by 1.7% to 16.4 billion dirhams ($1.7 billion) in January compared with a year earlier, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

Total imports grew 1.4% to 40.7 billion dirhams, outstripping exports of 24.3 billion dirhams, which rose 1.2%.

Foreign direct investments dived 32% to 1.4 billion dirhams, while remittances from Moroccans living abroad dropped 2.8% to 5.62 billion dirhams - both are significant factors for the flow of hard currency into the country.

Morocco's foreign exchange reserves edged up 0.3% to 241 billion dirhams by the end of February, enough to cover five months of imports, according to the central bank.