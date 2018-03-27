FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Morocco not planning to sell Maroc Telecom stake -Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Morocco is not planning to sell its remaining 30 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, its finance minister said Tuesday.

“The government has a 30 percent stake left ... This is not now on the table for selling,” Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid told Reuters on the sidelines of a UK-Morocco trade and investment forum held in London.

Maroc Telecom, the North African country’s largest telecoms operator, is controlled by the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat Group.

Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker

