Morocco not planning to sell Maroc Telecom stake -Finance Minister

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Morocco is not planning to sell its remaining 30 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, its finance minister said Tuesday.

“The government has a 30 percent stake left ... This is not now on the table for selling,” Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid told Reuters on the sidelines of a UK-Morocco trade and investment forum held in London.

Maroc Telecom, the North African country’s largest telecoms operator, is controlled by the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat Group.