March 27, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Morocco GDP growth to top 3.2 pct in 2018 - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Morocco’s economy will grow by more than 3.2 percent this year, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Economic growth has remained satisfactory,” Finance Minister Mohammed Boussaid told an investment conference in London. In January, officials had predicted Morocco’s economic growth would slow to 2.8 percent in 2018, down from 4 percent in 2017 due to a decline in agricultural production. (Reporting by Claire Milhench Writing by Karin Strohecker Editing by Peter Graff)

