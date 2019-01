MARRAKECH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s annual inflation rose to 1.9 percent in December from 1.3 percent in November, pushed up by higher food prices, the country’s planning agency said on Tuesday.

Food inflation rose to 1.3 percent in December from 0.1 percent in November. Non-food inflation slipped to 1.8 percent in December from 2 percent a month earlier. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Larry King)