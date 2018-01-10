FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 10, 2018 / 9:09 PM / in 3 hours

Morocco's GDP growth to slow to 2.8 percent in 2018-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Morocco’s economic growth will slow to 2.8 percent this year, down from 4 percent in 2017, officials forecast on Wednesday, blaming a decline in agricultural production.

A lack of rainfall will cause farming output to fall by 1.3 percent this year after a 13.6 percent gain last year due to better weather conditions, officials told reporters.

Annual inflation will rise to 1.5 percent in 2018 from 0.2 percent last year, the government said in a statement. The budget deficit would fall to 3.5 percent in 2018 from 4 percent last year. (Reporting by Zakia Abdennebi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.