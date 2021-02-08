Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Flood kills 28 people in illegal factory in Morocco

By Reuters Staff

RABAT (Reuters) - A flood killed at least 28 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 18 people had been rescued.

The deceased were submerged as water reached 3 meters deep, authorities said.

Morocco’s informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers are often prey to unsafe working conditions.

Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat; Editing by Alison Williams and Matthew Lewis

