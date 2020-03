RABAT, March 10 (Reuters) - Morocco’s economic growth is expected to be revised downwards to 2% in 2020 from an initial forecast of 3.5% due to a lack of rainfall that hit agricultural output and a drop in foreign demand on the back of coronavirus outbreak, said the head of Morocco’s planning agency (HCP). “Growth this year will witness the steepest drop in 20 years,” Ahmed Lahlimi told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi)