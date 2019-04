RABAT, April 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s annual inflation index rose by 0.8 percent in March, the high commission for planning said on Monday.

Month-on-month the index was unchanged, the agency said in a statement.

The central bank has said it expects inflation to drop to 0.6 percent in 2019 from 1.9 percent in 2018 before picking up again to 1.1 percent in 2020. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Zakia Abdennebi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)