UPDATE 1-Morocco's CPI slows to 2.6 pct y/y in May

RABAT, June 22 (Reuters) - Morocco’s consumer price inflation slowed to 2.6 percent year-on-year in May, down from 2.7 percent in April, the High Planning Commission said on Friday.

Food inflation stood at 3.4 percent in May, compared to 3.7 percent in April. Non-food price inflation rose to 1.9 percent, up from 1.7 percent in April, the commission said in a statement.

Communication costs were flat in May, while inflation of goods and miscellaneous services stood at 6.5 percent after 6.8 percent in April, the data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in May compared with 0.3 percent in April, as food price inflation rose 1 percent and fuel prices 1.3 percent.