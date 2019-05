RABAT, May 31 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecom operator, said on Friday that the government would sell up to 8% of its stake in the company.

Maroc Telecom, listed on both the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53% owned by United Arab Emirates company Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 30%. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi. Editing by Jane Merriman)