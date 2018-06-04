FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
June 4, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Morocco's Centrale Danone says will post first-half loss because of milk boycott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reporting period to “first half” in headline and lead)

RABAT, June 4 (Reuters) - Morocco-based dairy company Centrale Danone, part of French group Danone, will post a first-half loss of 150 million dirham ($15.84 million) because of a boycott against its products, it said on Monday.

It had made a profit of 56 million dirham in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 9.4712 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.