CORRECTED-Morocco's Centrale Danone says will post first-half loss because of milk boycott

(Corrects reporting period to “first half” in headline and lead)

RABAT, June 4 (Reuters) - Morocco-based dairy company Centrale Danone, part of French group Danone, will post a first-half loss of 150 million dirham ($15.84 million) because of a boycott against its products, it said on Monday.

It had made a profit of 56 million dirham in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 9.4712 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by David Goodman)