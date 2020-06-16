UPDATE 1-Morocco central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 1.5%

(Adds details)

RABAT, June 16 (Reuters) - Morocco’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% on Tuesday to help the economy recover from the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak.

The cut came after the bank lowered the rate by 25 basis points in March.

Inflation, mainly affected by food prices, was seen rising to 1% in 2020 from 0.2% in 2019, the bank said in a statement following a board meeting.

It said it will make its reserve account entirely accessible to banks to support the economy.

Growth is expected to plunge to -5.2% from +2.5% in 2019 on the back of the pandemic and a drought which reduced the country’s cereal’s harvest by 42% to 3 million tonnes this year.

Morocco has this month started easing the lockdown it imposed on March 20, unlocking economic activity except services such as cafes, restaurants and cinemas while keeping airports closed to international traffic.

Morocco’s hard currency inflows are expected to take a hit due to an expected 15.5% drop in exports as well as a decrease in remittances from Moroccans abroad and travel receipts.

However, Morocco’s plan to issue an international bond would bring its foreign exchange reserves to 218.6 billion dirhams ($22.6 billion), enough to cover 5 months of import needs, the bank said.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Morocco has mobilized $4 billion in foreign debt including $3 billion offered by the IMF under a precautionary liquidity line.

The bank expected the fiscal deficit to deepen to 7.6% in 2020 from 4.1% in 2019 as the government attempts to limit the coronavirus damage. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Giles Elgood)