Morocco's Cosumar to start producing sugar in Saudi refinery in 2019- CEO

CASABLANCA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Morocco’s Cosumar will start production at its refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu before the end of 2019, its CEO said on Tuesday.

The refinery will have a capacity of 850,000 tonnes of refined sugar to be commercialised in the Saudi and regional markets, Mohamed Fikrat told reporters in Casablanca on the eve an international sugar conference.

Cosumar supplies Morocco with 100 percent of its sugar needs and exports the surplus of the output of its Casablanca refinery notably to the MENA region and Africa, he said.