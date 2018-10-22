FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Maroc Telecom reports 7 pct rise in third-quarter profit

2 Min Read

(Add details)

RABAT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, on Monday reported a 7 percent rise in unadjusted third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders compared to the same period last year.

The profit amounted to 4.79 billion dirhams ($506 million) posted on the back of a growth in activity in Morocco where revenue was up 5.1 percent, the company said in a statement.

Total revenue in Morocco and subsidiaries in Africa grew 4.3 percent to 27.137 billion dirhams ($ 2.868 billion), while the EBITDA margin rose 4 percent to 49.7 percent.

The company said its customer base rose 8.1 percent to 61 million citing a growth in demand for its mobile broadband and landlines.

The group operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo and the Central African Republic.

Maroc Telecom, listed on both the Casablanca Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, is 53 percent controlled by the UAE’s Etisalat, with the Moroccan state owning 30 percent.

$1=9.4669 Moroccan dirhams Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.