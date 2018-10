RABAT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Morocco may consider selling stakes next year in Maroc Telecom, the country’s largest telecom operator, as it aims at raising 5 billion dirhams ($527.17 million)from the sale of public enterprises, Economy and Finance Minister Mohamed Benchaaboun said on Tuesday. ($1 = 9.4846 Moroccan dirham)($1 = 9.4846 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtemi in Rabat; editing by Maher Chmaytelli)