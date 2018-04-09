Maroc Telecom to launch share buyback programme

RABAT, April 9 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, will launch a share buyback programme for 1.5 million shares, bourse regulator AMMC said on Monday.

The maximum purchasing price per share was set at 189 Moroccan dirhams and the minimum selling price per share was set at 96 dirhams for the buyback programme that starts on May 10, AMMC said in a statement.

Through the buyback Maroc Telecom aims at reducing extreme share price volatility, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi Editing by Ulf Laessing and Jane Merriman)