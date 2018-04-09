FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 9, 2018 / 4:55 PM / in 11 hours

Maroc Telecom to launch share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, April 9 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, will launch a share buyback programme for 1.5 million shares, bourse regulator AMMC said on Monday.

The maximum purchasing price per share was set at 189 Moroccan dirhams and the minimum selling price per share was set at 96 dirhams for the buyback programme that starts on May 10, AMMC said in a statement.

Through the buyback Maroc Telecom aims at reducing extreme share price volatility, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi Editing by Ulf Laessing and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.