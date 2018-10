RABAT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Around four people were killed and dozens injured when a train derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday, a railway official said.

The accident happened in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat. Local websites had earlier said two trains but collided but the official said a train had derailed. (Reporting by Ahmed ElJechtimi Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)