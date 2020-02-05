Morocco’s unemployment rate slips to 9.2% in 2019

RABAT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Morocco’s unemployment rate dropped slightly last year to 9.2% from 9.5% in 2018, the planning agency said on Wednesday, as heavy job losses in rural areas were offset by gains in towns and cities.

Farm income hinges on volatile rainfall levels in the semi-arid North African country, pushing more rural people to seek work in urban areas. While 85,000 jobs were shed in the countryside last year, cities created 250,000.

About a quarter of people aged 15 to 24 were unemployed, including 13.5% of young women and 15.7% of young college and university graduates.

The rate of underemployment was stable at 9.2% in 2019. Informal labour abounds in Morocco, making it hard to produce reliable employment figures.

The planning agency expects Morocco’s economy to grow 3.5% in 2020 after 2.3% last year, assuming average rainfall. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; editing by Nick Macfie)