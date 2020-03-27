Morocco to halt import duty on soft wheat, durum and grains - statement

RABAT, March 27 (Reuters) - Morocco will extend its suspension of customs duty on soft wheat for a further 45 days to June 15 and will halt the duty on durum, lentils, chickpeas, beans and broad beans starting April 1, the government said on Friday.

The decision aims to ensure regular supply and price stability amid prospects of less domestic output due to drought and the repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, the government council said in a statement.