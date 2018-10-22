FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

British supermarket Morrisons loses court appeal over data breach-PA

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against a group of its staff whose personal details were posted on the internet by a former employee, the Press Association reported.

Shares turned negative after the ruling and were last down 1.3 percent on the day.

The supermarket lost a case in the High Court last year, meaning that former and current workers who brought the liability claim could seek compensation.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
