Apollo may join forces with Fortress for Morrisons bid

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is in talks to join a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group which has agreed a takeover of British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Tuesday.

Apollo said it does not intend to make an offer for Morrisons other than as part of the Fortress-led consortium.

Morrisons backed a 6.3 billion pound ($8.6 billion) offer from SoftBank-owned Fortress earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7322 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)