Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

Apollo Global Management considering offer for Britain's Morrisons

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for British supermarket group Morrisons, it said on Monday.

On Saturday Morrisons greed to a takeover led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group that valued Britain’s fourth-largest grocer at 6.3 billion pounds ($8.7 billion) and topped a rival offer from another private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up