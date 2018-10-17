Morrisons finance chief takes on additional commercial role

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket group, has extended the remit of finance chief Trevor Strain, giving him the additional responsibilities of commercial director, it said on Wednesday.

The promotion puts him in pole position to eventually succeed Chief Executive David Potts, who has held that position since 2015.

Strain, who has been at Morrisons since 2009, will take over the commercial role from Darren Blackhurst, who is moving to “a projects role”, reporting to Potts.

“Trevor has played...a critical part in the ongoing turnaround of Morrisons and his responsibilities are already significantly wider than those of the traditional CFO, including our property and online operations,” said Potts.

“Now is the right time for him to take on the important new responsibilities of commercial director, where he has already been increasingly involved.”

Morrisons is in the fourth year of Potts’ turnaround plan.

Last month it reported a 9 percent rise in first-half underlying profit. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)