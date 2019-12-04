Britain's Morrisons promotes finance chief Strain to COO role

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday promoted finance chief Trevor Strain to the role of chief operating officer, putting him in pole position to eventually take over from chief executive David Potts.

Strain is currently group chief finance and commercial officer of the UK’s No. 4 grocer. In his new role as COO, Strain will continue to report into Potts.

Strain will be succeeded as CFO by Michael Gleeson, currently Morrisons’ trading director. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)