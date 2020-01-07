Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 7, 2020 / 8:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uncertainty in UK grocery market to persist until Brexit clear - Morrisons CEO

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Consumer uncertainty will persist in Britain’s grocery market until the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union become clearer, the boss of Morrisons , the country’s No. 4 supermarket, said on Tuesday.

“I think there’s going to be uncertainty in the market until Brexit becomes clearer,” Chief Executive David Potts told reporters, after Morrisons reported a fall in sales over the Christmas period, blaming challenging trading conditions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s sweeping election victory last month has eliminated the risk of a disruptive no-deal Brexit on Jan. 31.

But a hit to trade remains possible at the end of 2020, when Johnson insists a post-Brexit transition period will end, regardless of whether he can negotiate a trade deal with the European Union before then.

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below