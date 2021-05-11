Britons will want to celebrate this summer -Morrisons boss

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Britons’ rising optimism over COVID-19 cases, the success of the vaccine programme and an improving economy will encourage them to celebrate events this summer, including Euro 2020, the boss of supermarket chain Morrisons said on Tuesday.

“That sense of optimism is percolating through the country and it will lead to people wanting to celebrate events,” Chief Executive David Potts told reporters.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to be part of that,” he said.