FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
May 10, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury's-Asda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket operator, beat forecasts for first-quarter underlying sales growth helped by growth in its wholesale business.

The company, based in Bradford, northern England, also said on Thursday that its expectations for the 2018-19 year were unchanged.

Its trading statement made no reference to last week’s 7.3 billion pound ($9.90 billion) bid by industry No. 2 Sainsbury’s for No. 3 Walmart’s Asda - a deal that would overtake market leader Tesco.

Morrisons said group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.6 percent in the 13 weeks to May 6, its fiscal first quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of 2.8 percent and marked a tenth straight quarter of growth, following growth of 2.8 percent in the previous quarter.

$1 = 0.7377 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.