Morrisons' sales rise 8.1% in latest trading period

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, reported a rise in underlying sales in its latest trading period encompassing Christmas, benefiting from out of home eating and drinking being restricted by strict COVID-19 regulations.

The group said on Tuesday group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 8.1% in the 22 weeks to Jan. 3 - a period that spans Morrisons third quarter to Nov. 1 and the nine week Christmas trading period.

The outcome compared to analysts’ average forecast of a rise of 8.3% and a second quarter increase of 12.3%.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

