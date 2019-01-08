Sales growth at UK's Morrisons slows in Christmas period

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, missed forecasts as its sales growth slowed in both its retail and wholesale businesses over the key Christmas period.

The Bradford, northern England, based grocer said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.6 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 6. That compared with analysts’ average forecast for growth of 4.1 percent and growth in the previous quarter of 5.6 percent.

Morrisons did, however, say its expectations for its full 2018-19 financial year, ending Feb. 3, were unchanged.