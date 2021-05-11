UK's Morrisons' sales growth slows due to tough COVID comparative

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Tuesday reported a sharp slowdown in quarterly sales growth as it compared with the period of the country’s first COVID-19 lockdown when sales soared as worried shoppers stocked-up.

The group said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.7% in the 14 weeks to May 9, its fiscal first quarter - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of up 1.6% but down from growth of 9.0% in the previous quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)