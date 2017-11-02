FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK grocer Morrisons posts two years of quarterly sales growth
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 7:34 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK grocer Morrisons posts two years of quarterly sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket group, on Thursday reported another rise in quarterly sales, its eighth straight quarter of underlying growth, though its rate of growth slowed a little.

The grocer said like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.5 percent in the 13 weeks to Oct. 29, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ forecasts of 2.1-3.1 percent and growth in the previous quarter of 2.6 percent.

Morrisons’ like-for-like sales have now been positive for two straight years as the management team led by Chief Executive David Potts has delivered a revival.

Morrisons, based in Bradford, northern England, is turning around the performance of its more than 500 UK stores while also pursuing online and wholesale markets.

The grocer, trails Tesco, Sainsbury‘s, and Asda in market share. However, according to industry data it is currently the fastest growing of Britain’s “big four” supermarkets.

“I am confident our plans to keep serving customers better will enable us to continue the strong momentum of the year so far, into the important fourth quarter,” said Potts.

Prior to Thursday’s update analysts’ average forecast for full year underlying pretax profit was 371 million pounds ($493 million), up from 337 million pounds in 2016-17. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.