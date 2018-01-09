FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-UK's Morrisons beats forecasts for Christmas trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons beat forecasts for underlying sales in the key Christmas period, as premium products, online sales and competitive prices lured more shoppers into Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group.

The Bradford, northern England, based grocer said on Tuesday group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, rose 2.8 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan. 7, the bulk of its fourth quarter.

That was well ahead of analysts’ average forecast of growth of 1.7 percent and third quarter growth of 2.5 percent.

British shoppers, who have struggled in the last year with higher inflation, prioritised spending on food over the Christmas period, data showed on Tuesday.

Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, is trying to develop a broader business by turning around the performance of its more than 500 UK stores while also pursuing growth in online and wholesale markets.

Its outcome comprised retail growth of 2.1 percent and wholesale growth of 0.7 percent.

Morrisons said its expectations for the full 2017-18 year were unchanged.

Prior to Tuesday’s update analysts’ average forecast for 2017-18 underlying pretax profit was 371 million pounds ($503.1 million) up from 337 million pounds made in 2016-17.

Morrisons is the first of Britain’s big four supermarkets to report on Christmas trade. No. 2 Sainsbury’s reports on Wednesday and Tesco updates on Thursday.

Market researchers Nielsen and Kantar Worldpanel will publish industry data on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7374 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
