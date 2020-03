LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons cautioned on Wednesday it was facing “unprecedented challenges and uncertainty” dealing with coronavirus.

The grocer said that during the last two weeks, there has been considerable stocking up and sales pull-forward as customers plan for the impact of the outbreak. For the first six weeks of its 2020-21 year, retail like-for-like sales were up 5.0% year-on-year. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)