UPDATE 1-Britain's Morrisons suffers first quarterly sales fall since 2016

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 grocer, reported its first fall in quarterly underlying sales since 2016 on Thursday, partly reflecting a tough comparison with last year when it was boosted by a hot summer.

The company, however, said it had maintained momentum in its turnaround plan and had seen “robust progress” in sales and profit, with the latter rising 5.3% in its first half.

For the six months to Aug. 4, the Bradford, northern England, based company made an pretax profit before one-off items of 198 million pounds ($244 million). That compared to analysts’ average forecast of 192 million pounds and 188 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group like-for-like sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1.9% in its second quarter, having increased 2.3% in the first quarter. Analysts had on average forecast a 2.0% fall.

Second-quarter trading had faced tough comparisons with a year earlier, when sales were boosted by the hot weather, a royal wedding and the soccer World Cup. The fall followed 14 straight quarters of growth.

Morrisons, however, said it expected retail like-for-like sales to improve in the second half.

The retailer said it was extending its partnership in Britain with online giant Amazon by signing a multi-year agreement rather than the current rolling contract.

Shares in Morrisons, which trails market leader Tesco , Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in annual sales, have fallen 27% over the last year as its sales growth has slowed. They closed Wednesday at 194 pence, valuing the business at 4.66 billion pounds.

It will pay a special dividend of 2 pence a share, taking its interim payout to 3.93 pence a share.

Prior to Thursday's update analysts were on average forecasting a full year 2018-19 pretax profit of 415 million pounds, up from 396 million pounds in 2017-18. ($1 = 0.8115 pounds)