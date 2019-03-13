UPDATE 1-UK's Morrisons confident on prospects as profit rises

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, said it was confident about the future as it reported a 9 percent rise in full-year profit and paid another special dividend.

The Bradford, northern England, based group, which trails market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in annual sales, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 406 million pounds ($532 million) in the year to Feb. 3. That compared with analysts’ average forecast of 407 million pounds and 374 million made in 2017-18.

Total revenue rose 2.7 percent to 17.7 billion pounds, with like-for-like sales up 4.8 percent.

“We remain confident that Morrisons still has many sales and profit growth opportunities ahead, and expect that growth to be meaningful and sustainable,” the firm said.

Morrisons said it would pay a final ordinary dividend of 4.75 pence per share and a special dividend of 4.0 pence, taking total payouts for the year to 12.6 pence, up 24.9 percent.