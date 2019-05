May 28 (Reuters) - The Mosaic Company’s unit said on Tuesday it resumed mining activities at its Catalao mine in Brazil, after it had suspend production in April.

The unit, Mosaic Fertilizantes, had suspended production at its phosphate mines of Tapira and Catalao after failing to obtain a deadline extension in order to provide stability certification for three of its tailings dams. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)