CORRECTED-Mosaic's profit dips 43 percent on acquisition costs

(Corrects to “second quarter” from “third quarter” in paragraph 2)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co’s quarterly profit dropped 43 percent, hurt by costs related to its acquisition of Brazil’s Vale Fertilizantes.

Net earnings fell to $67.9 million or 18 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $97.3 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier. Charges related to the Vale acquisition hurt earnings by 22 cents per share.

Sales rose to $2.21 billion from $1.75 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)