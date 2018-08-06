FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 6, 2018 / 8:41 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Mosaic's profit dips 43 percent on acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “second quarter” from “third quarter” in paragraph 2)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co’s quarterly profit dropped 43 percent, hurt by costs related to its acquisition of Brazil’s Vale Fertilizantes.

Net earnings fell to $67.9 million or 18 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $97.3 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier. Charges related to the Vale acquisition hurt earnings by 22 cents per share.

Sales rose to $2.21 billion from $1.75 billion. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.