Basic Materials
August 6, 2019 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fertilizer producer Mosaic reports second-quarter loss

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer company Mosaic Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by a charge related to the closure of Plant City phosphates manufacturing facility in Hillsborough County, Florida. The company posted net loss attributable of $233.1 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of $67.9 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Mosaic said net sales fell to $2.18 billion from $2.21 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

