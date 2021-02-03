UPDATE 1-Brazilian tech firm Mosaico prices IPO at 19.80 reais per share, top of range

(Adds confirmation of pricing from securities regulator, value of IPO)

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian tech firm Mosaico Tecnologia ao Consumidor on Wednesday priced its shares at 19.80 reais each in an initial public offering, Brazil’s securities regulator said in a statement.

The company had set a price range between 15.40 reais and 19.80 reais.

Rio de Janeiro-based Mosaico Ventures invests in technology companies loosely themed around e-commerce and Web searches. It has companies such as game developer Gazeus, coupon provider Cuponeria and fintechs Parcelex and Compara in its portfolio.

The primary portion of the offering was worth 578.5 million reais ($108 million), according to the regulator, and the secondary portion was worth 636.4 million reais.

Reuters reported the share pricing earlier in the day, citing sources. ($1 = 5.35 reais)