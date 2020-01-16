Moss Bros forecasts full-year loss as discounts take toll

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc expects to report an annual pretax loss, as the British suit retailer was hurt by fewer customers visiting its stores and it was forced to deeply discount products to attract customers.

The company on Thursday said it expects to report a full-year adjusted pretax loss of about 1 million pounds ($1.30 million) and said that sales in the 24 weeks to Jan. 11 were 3% lower than last year.