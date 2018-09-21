FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Moss Bros sees FY operating profit below expectations

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British apparel retailer Moss Bros Group Plc expects full-year operating profit before items to be “materially lower” than market expectations as first-half like-for-like sales dropped, it said on Friday.

The company’s like-for-like retail sale s, including e-commerce, slid 6.9 percent in the first half ended July, hit by a protracted period of hot weather and the football World Cup, it said.

$1 = 0.7555 pounds Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.