Moss Bros posts first loss since 2010-11, scraps final dividend

March 26 (Reuters) - British suit retailer Moss Bros Group on Tuesday reported its first annual adjusted loss before tax since 2011 and abandoned its final dividend payout as it grappled with weak consumer demand and the fallout of Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.

Moss Bros, which dates back to 1851, reported an adjusted loss before tax of 0.4 million pounds compared to a profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds last year.

Citing a volatile trading environment, the company said it would not make its final dividend payment, reducing its total dividend for the year to 1.5 pence per share from 4 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)