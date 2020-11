Nov 27 (Reuters) - British men’s wear retailer Moss Bros said on Friday it would propose the launch of a company voluntary arrangement as it was severely impacted by coronavirus-induced lockdown measures.

The company, which has 800 employees, said its formal wear has been particularly hit due to the cancellation of weddings, school proms and occasions including Royal Ascot. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)