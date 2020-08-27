Mota-Engil says near deal to sell 30% stake to major global player

LISBON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest builder Mota-Engil is in the final stages of negotiations to sell a 30% stake to one of the world’s largest infrastructure firms in a deal that would involve a capital hike, it said on Thursday, without naming the potential partner.

A source close to the process told Reuters China Communications Construction Co was in talks with Mota-Engil.

Mota-Engil shares spiked 15% in early trading on the news even as the company separately announced a net loss of 5 million euros ($5.92 million) in the first half of 2020.