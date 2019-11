Nov 5 (Reuters) - Struggling baby products retailer Mothercare said it has appointed administrators to its loss-making British unit with effect from Tuesday.

The company, which has been hit hard by intense competition from supermarkets and online retailers in its main domestic market, said that it appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators to its trading unit, Mothercare UK Ltd and to Mothercare Business Service. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)