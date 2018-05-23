Britain's Mothercare has ruled out management buyout - source

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Mothercare has decided a management buyout is “100 percent not” an option in the future, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Bloomberg reported that its CEO had proposed one earlier this year.
Mark Newton-Jones proposed taking the struggling retailer private before his departure in April, Bloomberg reported. Newton-Jones was rehired as chief executive last week.
Mothercare said in a statement that “at certain points the board considers various strategic options available to the company.
“However, no specific plans were drawn up in relation to an MBO.”
