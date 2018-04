April 4 (Reuters) - British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc, which has already warned on full-year profit, said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Mark Newton-Jones stepped down effective immediately.

The company named David Wood as its chief executive with immediate effect. Wood was formerly group president at U.S.-based Kmart Holding Corp. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)