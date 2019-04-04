Mothercare quarterly UK sales fall 8 pct, sees challenging markets

April 4 (Reuters) - Baby products retailer Mothercare Plc said on Thursday that quarterly UK like-for-like sales fell 8 percent and it expects its British and some international market conditions to “remain challenging”.

The company said excluding the impact of currency fluctuations its international retail sales fell 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter ended March 30. However, its full-year performance remained unchanged, Mothercare said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)