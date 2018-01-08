UPDATE 1-Baby goods retailer Mothercare cuts FY profit forecast on UK woes

(Adds details, recasts)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - British baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc has warned that its full-year profit would be much lower than earlier expectations as it did not see any improvement in the UK market in the short-term.

Mothercare said adjusted group profit for the year ending March is likely to be in the range of 1 million pounds to 5 million pounds ($1.35 million-$6.77 million), sharply lower than the 10 million pounds it expected earlier.

The company earned 19.7 million pounds in the previous year.

Mothercare, which has been trying to revive its British business that has come under pressure from tough competition, said UK like-for-like sales fell 7.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 30.

Online sales in the UK fell 6.9 percent during the 12 weeks to Dec. 30, including the key Christmas season. ($1 = 0.7384 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)