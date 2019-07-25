Cyclical Consumer Goods
Mothercare in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations - Sky News

July 25 (Reuters) - Mother-and-baby goods group Mothercare Plc is in talks to sell or franchise its UK store operations, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Mothercare, which faces intense competition from a new generation of web-based players, has kicked off negotiations with ‎third parties, the broadcaster here said.

Mothercare declined to comment on the report.

The company’s decision to pursue some form of transaction is expected to be confirmed in a trading update scheduled for Friday morning, Sky News said, citing sources.

Mothercare, which floated in 1972 and has been a mainstay of British shopping streets, said in May it had closed a third of its British stores over the past year, realising more than 25 million pounds in cost savings.

The company has been focusing on developing Mothercare as a global brand and boosting its online presence. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

